Incredible video shows a Turkish pilot flying dangerously close to observers on the ground during an air show in Central England. The onlooker who took the video says it was one of the lowest approaches he's ever seen."Turkish pilots sure do like their low approaches for the fans, which we thank them for," said Tom Pipe. Pipe says the video was taken in September of 2015 at the RAF Waddington Air Show in Lincolnshire, but the unbelievable moment still has thousands of people viewing the footage, over and over again.