TRAVEL

Plane wing hits concrete post at SFO while being towed to gate

EMBED </>More Videos

An airplane was being towed to a gate at SFO on Wednesday when the right wingtip made contact with a concrete post, officials say. (Photo by Rami Dahud/Twitter)

By
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
Passengers on an Aer Lingus flight experienced a bit of a bumpy ride after already landing at SFO.

The plane's wing clipped a concrete column. It happened as Flight 147 from Dublin was being towed to its arrival gate at SFO. The tractor operator apparently misjudged the distance resulting in some damage to the tip of the plane's right wing.

No one was injured, but a few passengers vented on Twitter.

RELATED: Passengers relieved government to require inspections after fatal Southwest flight

Janelle tweeted, "Everyone is okay but we were so close to leaving the plane! Can't wait to get off."

The Airbus 330 was supposed to fly back to Dublin a couple hours later, but that flight was delayed. Aer Lingus pushed back the time to allow crews to do some repairs. The work took longer than expected, delaying the scheduled departure a few more times as the evening went on.

"I'm trusting that there are processes and the engineers will not let us fly if there's anything actually wrong with the plane," said Aer Lingus passenger Christina O'Reilly who is heading to Ireland to visit family. "So really I mean I'll just be grateful if I make it there in one piece."


(Photo by Rami Dahud/Twitter)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairplaneairline industryairport newsaccidentairlineSan Francisco International AirportSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
More Travel
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News