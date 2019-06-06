'Power bump' at LAX leaves travelers temporarily in the dark, cancels Southwest flights

An LAX spokesperson said the "power bump" occurred at 6:10 p.m. Generators brought back most of the electricity immediately, but the equipment took some time to be re-started.
LAX Update: Due to an ongoing power disruption, @SouthwestAir has cancelled all remaining outbound flights from LAX this evening. All passengers will be advised to visit https://t.co/ZCrtG9fivB for rebooking info. #LAXalert— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019
The rebooting process often takes up to an hour or so, the airport spokesperson said.
By about 10 p.m. power had been restored to all terminals.
Southwest Airlines announced it was canceling the rest of its flights for the evening. About 21 flights were canceled as a result, both departures and arrivals.
All passengers were advised to visit Southwest.com for re-booking information.
#lax power outage. Hey bridges not operating. Exiting old school. pic.twitter.com/rWVtAVQmXF— Joshua Marrow (@joshuamarrow) June 6, 2019
Officials were initially having problems getting terminals 1, 7, and 8 back online. The L.A. Department of Water and Power was on scene trying to fully restore power.
Terminals 7 and 8 were later fully restored, according to the airport.
LAX UPDATE: Terminal 8 power has been restored and systems are coming back online in that terminal. Call @united customer service at 800-864-8331 or see ticket agent for more info. #LAXalert— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019
LAX UPDATE: Terminal 7 power has been restored and systems are coming back online in that terminal. One @united flight was cancelled (Skywest 5510 to SBP), 7 diversions & 15 delayed flights. Call United customer service at 800-864-8331 or see ticket agent for more info. #LAXalert— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019
Four United Airlines flights were canceled, seven were diverted and 15 were delayed flights. Travelers can call United customer service at 800-864-8331 for more information.
Terminal 1 was the last terminal to be restored, according to the airport.
LAX UPDATE: Power has been restored to Terminal 1, but all remaining @SouthwestAir flights this evening have been cancelled. Contact customer service for assistance and rebooking. #LAXalert— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019
Passengers reported being in darkness and some planes being deplaned via stairs, but overall, the terminals were said to be calm.
The cause of the outage is not yet known.