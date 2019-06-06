Travel

'Power bump' at LAX leaves travelers temporarily in the dark, cancels Southwest flights

LOS ANGELES -- A "power bump" at Los Angeles International Airport resulted in canceled flights and put travelers temporarily in the dark Wednesday.

An LAX spokesperson said the "power bump" occurred at 6:10 p.m. Generators brought back most of the electricity immediately, but the equipment took some time to be re-started.


The rebooting process often takes up to an hour or so, the airport spokesperson said.

By about 10 p.m. power had been restored to all terminals.

Southwest Airlines announced it was canceling the rest of its flights for the evening. About 21 flights were canceled as a result, both departures and arrivals.

All passengers were advised to visit Southwest.com for re-booking information.


Officials were initially having problems getting terminals 1, 7, and 8 back online. The L.A. Department of Water and Power was on scene trying to fully restore power.

Terminals 7 and 8 were later fully restored, according to the airport.


Four United Airlines flights were canceled, seven were diverted and 15 were delayed flights. Travelers can call United customer service at 800-864-8331 for more information.

Terminal 1 was the last terminal to be restored, according to the airport.


Passengers reported being in darkness and some planes being deplaned via stairs, but overall, the terminals were said to be calm.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.
