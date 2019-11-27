Travel

Power fully restored at Oakland International Airport after outage

By Lauren Martinez
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Power has been fully restored at Oakland International Airport after an outage impacted flights last night.

There are no delays this morning for holiday travelers following the outage that affected terminals and security screenings.

Power went out around 6 p.m. and was restored by 9 p.m. Flights were delayed or canceled and there were lots of long lines.

Today is the second busiest day of the holiday period.
