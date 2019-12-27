Travel

Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Competing airlines are listing round-trip tickets to Hawaii for incredibly low prices for the start of 2020.

Non-stop round-trip tickets to Hawaii were listed for as low as $278 Friday by Southwest Airlines on Kayak.com, but only out of Oakland and San Jose Airport. The lowest prices for Alaska Air and Hawaiian were also very similar.

Flights out of San Francisco International Airport were a little more expensive. The average round-trip flight in spring and winter costs around $350.

A few more tips to get a better deal include flying out between Monday and Thursday, and choosing a less popular airport in Hawaii.

Prices begin to creep back up above the $500 mark around mid-May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiiticketsair traveltraveltravel tipsalaska airlinessouthwest airlinesairplane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens killed in Pleasanton Christmas night crash ID'd
6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
CHP escorting drivers on 5 Freeway through Grapevine after closure
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
AccuWeather forecast: Dry until Sunday
See Powerball's first millionaire of 2020 on New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Show More
WATCH IN 60: 3 teens killed in crash, cable car price increase
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
New California laws in 2020
Referendum petition successfully challenges so-called "RV ban" in Mountain View
More TOP STORIES News