Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Competing airlines are listing round-trip tickets to Hawaii for incredibly low prices for the start of 2020.Non-stop round-trip tickets to Hawaii were listed for as low as $278 Friday by Southwest Airlines on Kayak.com , but only out of Oakland and San Jose Airport. The lowest prices for Alaska Air and Hawaiian were also very similar.Flights out of San Francisco International Airport were a little more expensive. The average round-trip flight in spring and winter costs around $350.A few more tips to get a better deal include flying out between Monday and Thursday, and choosing a less popular airport in Hawaii.Prices begin to creep back up above the $500 mark around mid-May.