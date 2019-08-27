7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Buying airfare at the airport

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you ever bought an airline ticket at the airport? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

It might seem like a strange thing to do, but depending on the airline you're flying, it can save you money. Why? Well some of the airlines charge certain fees only on online purchases and purchases made by telephone. If you actually show up at the airport, the fee is waived. Right now Spirit is the most famous airline for doing this, because you can save about $20 per ticket. Now, there and back for a family of four you're talking $160. None of the major airlines are doing this right now, but it's worth checking before you book your next flight. You can easily save some money by just driving down the road a bit.




