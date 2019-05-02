7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Direct dial for hotel deals

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how to get the best deal every time you book a hotel room? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip!

Everyone knows to go online and check for hotel room deals; you can go across many sites. There are even some websites that compare all the other websites -- but that's not doing enough. After that, you need to go old school. Pick up the phone and call the local hotel. Don't call the 800 number, call the actual hotel where you want to stay and tell them to beat the lowest price you've been given. The latest stats show that 80 percent of the time, you will get the very lowest rate.

