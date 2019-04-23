QUICK TIP: Get a group discount on your next vacation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is it possible for you to get your next vacation for free? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!If you plan to travel with extended family or group of friends, then you can get a group discount. People think of a group discount as a bus or a boatload of people, but actually it could be as few as four, sometimes eight or even ten. If you go to a hotel or resort and tell them you're going to bring you and all your friends, you'll get a discount. Even airlines will do this, but you have to tell them in advance. So call around, say you have a group, and say you're comparing discounts. You'll get one, and maybe your trip will be the free one.