7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Get a group discount on your next vacation

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is it possible for you to get your next vacation for free? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!

If you plan to travel with extended family or group of friends, then you can get a group discount. People think of a group discount as a bus or a boatload of people, but actually it could be as few as four, sometimes eight or even ten. If you go to a hotel or resort and tell them you're going to bring you and all your friends, you'll get a discount. Even airlines will do this, but you have to tell them in advance. So call around, say you have a group, and say you're comparing discounts. You'll get one, and maybe your trip will be the free one.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationtravelquick tip7 on your sidetravel tipsconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: How to watch the SF Giants for free
QUICK TIP: Asking for - and getting - a lower credit card rate
QUICK TIP: Free college for San Francisco residents
QUICK TIP: Get paid to rent your empty space
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News