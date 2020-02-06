7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: How much does your vacation rental really cost?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how much money you'll actually end up paying when you're booking a vacation rental? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

Consumers' Checkbook has been looking into this. They tried to set up 600 reservations, and what they found are hidden fees -- a LOT of hidden fees. Often so many that they jacked up the price so much that the advertised price now became a bait and switch. Consumer's Checkbook says you need to really pay attention to all the fees, and there'll be several of them: setup fees, owner fees, cleaning fees, pet fees. And if you don't add all of those up, you can't compare this rental... with that rental.

Now, Airbnb is one of the best; they're very transparent with all of their fees. But... not all of the others. So you need to check before you rent.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairbnbvacationhotelquick tipconsumer watch7 on your siderental scamssummer rentalconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: Are you paying for unnecessary car insurance?
QUICK TIP: More veterans allowed to shop on-base starting January 1
QUICK TIP: How to make your claim in a major auto parts class action lawsuit
QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Google Photos accidentally sent private videos to other users, Ancestry refuses access to DNA database to law enforcement, and more
Turbulent takeoff for would-be first-class traveler
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
QUICK TIP: What do 'super savers' do differently?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
LIST: Bay Area Oscar nominees
Bay Area man spending $45k on surgery to save his dog's life
Fremont road being cleared of RVs to replace with boulders
VOTE: Which dress should ABC7's Dion Lim wear to the Oscars?
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Show More
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series
Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Buttigieg responds to Iowa voter who pulled support over his sexuality
More TOP STORIES News