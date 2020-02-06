SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know how much money you'll actually end up paying when you're booking a vacation rental? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
Consumers' Checkbook has been looking into this. They tried to set up 600 reservations, and what they found are hidden fees -- a LOT of hidden fees. Often so many that they jacked up the price so much that the advertised price now became a bait and switch. Consumer's Checkbook says you need to really pay attention to all the fees, and there'll be several of them: setup fees, owner fees, cleaning fees, pet fees. And if you don't add all of those up, you can't compare this rental... with that rental.
Now, Airbnb is one of the best; they're very transparent with all of their fees. But... not all of the others. So you need to check before you rent.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
QUICK TIP: How much does your vacation rental really cost?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News