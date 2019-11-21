QUICK TIP: When is the worst time to travel for Thanksgiving?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you planning on traveling this Thanksgiving? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!This is going to be a very crowded year on the road. They expect another 1.6 million of us will be traveling. That means 55 million on the road over this long weekend.So, when should you travel and when should you not? If you go on Wednesday afternoon, it's going to take a lot longer to get to where you're going. That's when the traffic is heaviest. AAA says it's going to take you about three times longer to travel then if you're here in the Bay Area. The worst times to travel are between 2 and 4 p.m.So, when is the best time to travel? Next Monday, and on Thanksgiving itself, Thursday - very light traffic.Coming home on Sunday? Again, it's going to be extremely busy, so you need to give yourself plenty of time.