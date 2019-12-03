7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: Why you need to buy your holiday travel tickets NOW

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you plan to fly home for the Christmas holidays? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

This is an expensive time of year to travel, you know that. And as a matter of fact, if you want the very best deal on airline tickets, you bought them a month or two back.

But here you are in December. If you haven't bought, you need to buy today. Tomorrow at the latest. And here's why: every single day during December, on average, ticket prices go up. And if you wait just a week, they're going to cost you ten, twenty, thirty percent more, and as a matter of fact, they can double over the next two weeks.

So, what you need to do is decide how much you can afford to spend, go online, look at several websites, pick a ticket, bite the bullet, and then buy the ticket.

It's very expensive, but they're simply not going to get any cheaper.




Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelair travelquick tipconsumer watch7 on your sidetravel tipsholiday travelconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
QUICK TIP: When is the worst time to travel for Thanksgiving?
QUICK TIP: Getting your cell phone repaired in Fremont
QUICK TIP: Hobby vs. side gig tax differences
QUICK TIP: Why you shouldn't buy shoes on Black Friday
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Whoop denies anything wrong with wearable gadget
Travel Tuesday: Truth or fiction?
Couple sent to collections for fraudulent loan
Hottest toys for every budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Water main break floods streets in SF's Sunset District
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
Dublin Elementary dealing with leaks again, school board responds
Police search for suspects in assault on officer in Emeryville
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Shower chances continue today
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News