QUICK TIP: Why you need to buy your holiday travel tickets NOW

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you plan to fly home for the Christmas holidays? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!This is an expensive time of year to travel, you know that. And as a matter of fact, if you want the very best deal on airline tickets, you bought them a month or two back.But here you are in December. If you haven't bought, you need to buy today. Tomorrow at the latest. And here's why: every single day during December, on average, ticket prices go up. And if you wait just a week, they're going to cost you ten, twenty, thirty percent more, and as a matter of fact, they can double over the next two weeks.So, what you need to do is decide how much you can afford to spend, go online, look at several websites, pick a ticket, bite the bullet, and then buy the ticket.It's very expensive, but they're simply not going to get any cheaper.