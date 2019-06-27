QUICK TIP: Why you should bring two phones on vacation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know when two phones are better than one? Michael Finney has another 7 on Your Side Quick Tip for you!It's summertime. It's when most of us go on vacations and we all bring our cellphones, but one cell phone isn't enough if you're going overseas. You want two cell phones. Not for communication, but in case you're ripped off. If you're mugged, you want to have two wallets and two cellphones. They're not expecting that. You can put your real wallet in your front pocket, your fake wallet in your back pocket. Also carry two phones. Again, keep your real one in the front pocket, the fake one in the back pocket. So when they demand a phone and a wallet, you give them one. You just don't give them the one that matters.