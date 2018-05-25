MEMORIAL DAY

Record number of people expected to travel for Memorial Day holiday weekend

AAA has revealed that a near-record number of people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day weekend. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Are you travelling for Memorial Day weekend? If you are, join the crowd because AAA expects near-record numbers this year.

AAA revealed over 41.5 million Americans will to travel this holiday weekend, which is close to five percent more than last year and the most in more than 12 years.

Delays on major roads could be up to three times longer than normal. Friday is expected to be one of the busiest days as we mix commuters in with the holiday travelers.

In San Francisco, the busiest time to travel is going to be this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be busy at the airports as well. Mineta San Jose International Airport is going to be filled with holiday travelers and also people coming in for graduations this weekend.

They expect a 17-percent increase in travelers compared to last year.

Even the trains are expected to be crowded.

Amtrak is expecting 320,000 customers over the next week.
