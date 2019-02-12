Valentine's Day may be just around the corner, but it's not too late to book a last minute romantic getaway to celebrate with that special someone.
After collecting millions of reviews and opinions in the past year, TripAdvisor announced the Travelers' Choice Top 10 Romantic Hotels in the U.S. With the help of the Travelers' Choice list, couples can book the perfect place for this year's V-Day or get a head start planning a future romantic getaway.
Florida is known for its sandy beach getaways, perfect for honeymoons and couples retreats, so it may come as no surprise that H2O Suites Hotel in Key West took was named the most romantic hotel in America. Desert Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., came in second place, followed by The Kehoe House in Savannah, Ga., and The Inn Above Oak Creek in Sedona, Ariz. The fifth place spot went to Boothbay Harbor, Maine's Topside Inn.
TripAdvisor also recognized the Travelers' Choice Top 10 Romantic Hotels in the World, giving Lani's Suites Deluxe in Puerto Del Carmen, Spain the top spot.
Each year, millions of TripAdvisor travelers contribute reviews and opinions on more than 8 million accommodations, airlines, experiences and restaurants.
To see the full list of the Travelers' Choice Award winners, visit TripAdvisor.com.
MORE VALENTINE'S DAY STORIES
How to say 'I love you' in Korean, Spanish and more languages from around the world
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Movie recommendations for every Valentine's Day mood
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
With Sweethearts gone thie Valentine's Day, "conversation doughnuts" want to fill your heart-shaped hole
Related Topics:
traveltravelhotelromancevalentine's dayu.s. & world
traveltravelhotelromancevalentine's dayu.s. & world