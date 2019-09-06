San Francisco International Airport to close runway on Saturday, expect delays and cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heads up for travelers. One of San Francisco International Airport's busiest runways will close on Saturday for 20 days.A new base is being built along the 1,900 foot stretch to where it meets the intersection of another runway.SFO is anticipating delays between half an hour and two hours and flight cancelations.At least one airline, United Airlines, will waive change fees during the closure, if you want to reroute your trip and avoid the airport.A spokesmen tells us two-thirds of all flights cross the area making it susceptible to a lot of wear and tear.The runway reopens September 27.