travel

San Francisco International Airport to close runway on Saturday, expect delays and cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A heads up for travelers. One of San Francisco International Airport's busiest runways will close on Saturday for 20 days.

A new base is being built along the 1,900 foot stretch to where it meets the intersection of another runway.

SFO is anticipating delays between half an hour and two hours and flight cancelations.

RELATED: 20-day closure of SFO runway to start in September

At least one airline, United Airlines, will waive change fees during the closure, if you want to reroute your trip and avoid the airport.

A spokesmen tells us two-thirds of all flights cross the area making it susceptible to a lot of wear and tear.

The runway reopens September 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscosan francisco international airportairport newstravelconstruction
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
Bay Area bridges to get rid of all cash lanes
SJ couple completes tour of 160 minor league parks
Woman accused of human trafficking, baby found in bag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Raiders' Antonio Brown will play Monday night, ESPN reports
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
New vaping warning from health officials after more deaths in U.S.
Who will be the next 'American Idol?' San Jose hosts auditions
WATCH IN 60: Ghost Ship verdict, SFO runway closing, "American Idol" auditions today
Dive-boat fire: Portraits emerge of victims in deadly blaze
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend
Tamron Hall discusses new talk show premiering on ABC-TV on Monday
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
More TOP STORIES News