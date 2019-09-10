SFO delays, cancellations continue due to runway construction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kathleen Dolpe is tired and just wants to go home to Tucson."I had to spend the night here," Dolpe said. "They canceled my flight this morning and now I have to wait until 1:42 this afternoon. I'm exhausted and it's ridiculous."Dolpe slept inside SFO overnight because she missed her connecting flight by just a few minutes. It wasn't her fault. The airport's 20-day long runway construction project delayed her inbound plane. SFO's flight cancellations made up at least a third of flight cancellations throughout the U.S. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning."There's never really a good time to close a runway at SFO," Doug Yakel, SFO's spokesman said. "The selection of this time frame was really that it was outside of the summer travel season, it's before the holiday travel and it's a dry weather month."SFO is installing a new base layer on the most heavily traveled area of its runway network."The base layer below the surface is failing," Yakel said. "What that's causing is unplanned pavement failures. We'd been seeing those happening about every two to three months. Because that base layer was failing, it was causing cracking on the top level. That's not something we can tolerate."Marcus Filly and Josh Curry's flight to Baltimore was pushed back two hours. ABC7 News found several other passengers from that flight scattered around the terminal waiting."I've got a lot of stuff to do so it put me back a little bit, but I had a good time at the Raiders game," Curry said.