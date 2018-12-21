SFO packed for busy holiday travel day

Check out the long security line at terminal two in the San Francisco airport. Today is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Christmas holiday. pic.twitter.com/1HLMsILD3P — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 21, 2018

The busiest day for Christmas holiday travel is underway at San Francisco International Airport.The airport says there will be about 50,000 more people at SFO today than you would on a regular day.SFO officials recommend you add a little extra time to your getaway plan today in case you get stuck in some long slow lines.AAA is expecting this to be a record year of travel because of the strong economy. An estimated 6.7 million people are predicted to travel by plane this year, a 15-year high.While it is very busy at SFO, airport officials say it is not the busiest day of the year -- that day usually comes around 4th of July weekend.