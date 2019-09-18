airport news

SFO runway repairs will be completed 1 week ahead of schedule

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- SFO just announced that runway construction will be completed one week ahead of schedule.

RELATED: SFO's busiest runway closes for 20 days

Runway 28L is expected to reopen at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Construction has caused major delays and cancelations at the airport since the closure began on Sept. 7.

MORE: Flight delayed? Here are 20 things to do at SFO

Until all runways have reopened, SFO still advises travelers to continue to expect delays and potential cancelations and recommends they contact their airline directly for updates.

See more stories about SFO here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan francisco international airportairport newsconstructionflights restricted
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT NEWS
Stuck at SFO? Here are 20 things to do
Construction causes dozens of flight cancellations, delays at SFO
Plane fire at Oakland Airport shuts down runway
Dozens of flights cancelled, delayed at SFO due to construction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal plan to end state mileage standards draws criticism
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
WATCH IN 60: Obama in Bay Area, Fremont PD signing bonus
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in SF Mission Terrace fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Fiery crash blocks all lanes of Hwy 101 in San Rafael
Trump names Bay Area native as national security adviser
Show More
Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves
Barack Obama to speak at tech conference in SF today
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl
Iran tells US retaliation looms if targeted for Saudi attack
SF tech firm offers free Teslas, but there's a catch
More TOP STORIES News