SFO runway repairs to be completed tonight

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- Delays and cancellations caused by runway construction at San Francisco International Airport will soon come to an end. The project is set to finish up tonight, a week ahead of schedule.
For the last 11 days, thousands of people flying in and out of SFO have been stressed over cancellations and delays due to the runway construction. In some cases, delays lasted as long as three hours.
Runway 28L was closed for a repaving and painting project. The airport says construction crews worked 24 hours a day to create a new base layer for the runway. The previous base layer dates back to the 1960s and was showing signs of fatigue cracking. This is largely due to the heavy aircraft traffic on this particular runway. We're not out of the woods just yet. Construction won't wrap up entirely until sometime around 9 p.m. according to the airport.
In the meantime, airport officials say travelers should expect delays this morning and stay in touch with their individual airlines for updates.
