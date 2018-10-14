TRAVEL

Singapore Airlines bringing back 19-hour non-stop flight to New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Singapore Airlines has taken back the title of flying the world's longest flight. (KGO-TV)

Singapore Airlines has taken back the title of flying the world's longest flight.

The airline resumed operating non-stop between Singapore and Newark, New Jersey last week. That journey is scheduled at 19-hours.

Airbus built an "ultra-long range" version of its A-350 jet for this flight. Something you won't find on this flight-- a standard economy seat. There's only business class and premium economy seats, which offers more space.

Singapore last operated non-stop flights between Singapore and the New York area in November 2013.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
BAY AREA LIFE: The perfect getaway to Yountville!
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
An 800 mph jigsaw puzzle: I-Team investigates air traffic control
Officials want faster reporting from pilots after last year's near miss at SFO
More Travel
Top Stories
PG&E will start shutting down power to thousands of North Bay customers due to Red Flag conditions
Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute
1 person injured after shooting near San Leandro
Warriors want to win one more title in Oakland before move
Bus crash in Los Angeles injures 40 people, shuts down freeway lanes
Quinn gets first win, Rangers beat Sharks in overtime 3-2
SFO South Airport Bridge re-opens ahead of schedule
REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi
Show More
Sheriff's deputy crashes into home near Bodega Bay during pursuit, causing fire
Swastikas and anti-Muslim messages emerge in Fremont political races
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
Model who moved from SoCal to Atlanta shot while driving to work
More News