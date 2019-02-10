TRAVEL

Snow forces closure of I-80 near Nevada state line

EMBED </>More Videos

As the snow hits the Sierra the California Highway Patrol has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to zero visibility. (KGO-TV)

As the snow hits the Sierra the California Highway Patrol has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to zero visibility.

RELATED: Dangerous travel to Lake Tahoe area expected for busy holiday weekend

Caltrans tweeted that I-80 in the Sierra will remain closed while crews work to clear the snow.

The CHP tweeted that there have been multiple spin-outs. They are encouraging people to use chains and to drive safely.

Go here to check current road conditions.

See more information on the Tahoe area and Sierra winter storm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsierra nevadatraffictraffic delayroad closureI-80CHPcaltranssnowsnow stormsevere weatherLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Check Tahoe road conditions in real time
Dangerous travel to Tahoe area expected for busy holiday weekend
TRAVEL
Train testing along South Bay BART extension expected soon
Southwest Airlines testing flight from Oakland to Hawaii
Discovery Bay man says timeshare points mysteriously disappeared
Stormy weather impacts flights in and out of SFO
More Travel
Top Stories
Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight
Caldecott Tunnel lanes reopen after crash
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Vallejo Taco Bell
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
Accuweather Forecast: Snow for Bay Area mountains and a dry afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Caltrans: No more weekend closures expected on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Show More
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Caltrans makes temporary fixes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
More News