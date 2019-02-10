Snow forces closure of I-80 near Nevada state line

Update: as of noon estimated time for reopening I-80 in the Sierras. At 2 pm. the eastbound lanes and 3 pm for the westbound lanes.

Please be prepared to watch for snow removal equipment. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 10, 2019

As the snow hits the Sierra the California Highway Patrol has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to zero visibility.Caltrans tweeted that I-80 in the Sierra will remain closed while crews work to clear the snow.The CHP tweeted that there have been multiple spin-outs. They are encouraging people to use chains and to drive safely.