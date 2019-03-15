Travel

Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons

EMBED <>More Videos

Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 14, 2019.

The honeymoon is over, at least for some newlyweds.

According to the New York Times, more and more couples are spending their first days of marriage on solo trips.

The article dubbed the trend "the unimoon."

One couple told the Times they simply couldn't agree on a post-wedding destination.

The groom wanted to go to France, while the bride wanted to visit Canada.

So instead of spending their days off work resenting the other's choice, they each took time alone to unwind and relax, saying they had their whole lives to be together.

Even though new research says one in four Americans say they get more out of travel when doing it alone, most online seemed to agree the idea of a solo honeymoon doesn't bode well for a couple's future.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhoneymoonbig talkers
TOP STORIES
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Get ready for a gorgeous, sunny weekend, Bay Area!
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Coliseum Authority approves Raiders lease deal
Students march in San Francisco over climate change
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
UC Berkeley named in college admissions scandal
Show More
ABC7's 'After the Game' to broadcast live inside Chase Center
Chase Center: By the numbers
Bay Area leads nation in commuters traveling 3 hours, study says
Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun
Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend
More TOP STORIES News