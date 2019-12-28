'We don't want to drive to SFO:' Sonoma County Airport breaking passenger records

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a small airport is breaking records when it comes to the traveling public but a much-needed expansion is in the works.There were lots of holiday hellos and goodbyes happening this week at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, where inside, the line for TSA screening can be epic. But you won't get a single complaint from Michael and Rose Phillips who didn't want to fly to Denver out of SFO or Oakland."You get away from all the traffic going to SF, it's ten minutes from home," said Michael Phillips from Santa Rosa."You do pay a little more but it's worth it, time is value it's all good," said Rose Phillips.The airport built in 1960, resumed commercial flights in 2007 and is already breaking records. A half-million passengers this year, 15 flights per day with four airlines now serving 11 cities.But success comes at a cost. The terminal is almost too small for all the passengers and walks on the tarmac to the plane can be long."It's a little confusing, there's still plans to expand terminal and parking, but we're going to get there," said Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin.Gorin says a $30 Million expansion is in the works with plans for a bigger terminal, and expanded passenger boarding areas.The FAA will help with funding costs. Construction is set to begin in January 2020 and should last most of the year.