Southwest Airlines increasing flights to Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Booking that dream vacation is just a few clicks away.

Southwest Airlines just announced it is beefing up service to and through the islands of Hawaii.

This news has forced other airlines to drop their prices to keep up with competition.

Southwest says that by the end of March it will fly from Oakland to Honolulu and Maui twice per day, and to Kauai and the Big Island once a day.

The airline will also fly from San Jose once a day to Honolulu, Maui, Kona and Kauai, as well as from Sacramento to Honolulu and Maui once a day.

A spokesperson for Southwest said demand for service to Hawaii has been strong.
