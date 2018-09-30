RACISM

Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane to Houston after calling flight attendant N-word

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane to Houston after calling flight attendant N-word

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A Southwest Airlines flight traveling to Houston from Chicago was delayed after a passenger was removed from the plane for yelling racial slurs at flight attendants.

Witnesses say the woman became upset with the flight attendant when she was told to put her table up to prepare for takeoff.

EMBED More News Videos

Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane to Houston after yelling racial slurs at flight attendant


In the video recorded by another passenger, you can see the woman using graphic language and saying the N-word.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement to ABC13:

On Flight #5593 with scheduled service from Chicago Midway to Houston Hobby on Saturday morning, our reports indicate that a Customer refused to comply with our Flight Crew's instructions after boarding and before the flight departed Chicago. The customer became unruly and verbally abusive toward our flight attendants, and the decision was made to return to the gate to deplane the Customer, where she was met by local law enforcement officers. Our employees handled the situation professionally with grace and class, and we do not condone or tolerate such profane and unruly behavior on board our aircraft. Once the customer deplaned the aircraft, the flight resumed to Houston Hobby, arriving about an hour later than originally scheduled.

ABC13 blurred the passenger's face because she has not been charged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelracismsouthwest airlinesflight attendantu.s. & worldIllinoisTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Texas airport
'Blackface' statue removed from California county fair after concerns raised
Supreme Court: SFPD officers in racist text scandal can face punishment
SoCal school football fans facing claims of racist behavior at game
More racism
TRAVEL
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Air Canada issues new report on dramatic 2017 near miss at SFO
Passengers deplane at SFO after fuel spill on Mexico City bound flight
'IllumiNations' pyrotechnic show ending next year at Epcot
More Travel
Top Stories
Trump officials: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to more than 800
Sen. Jeff Flake event moved due to security concerns
Bay Area friends attend memorial service for Mollie Tibbetts
A very angry Matt Damon guest stars as Brett Kavanaugh on 'SNL' premiere
Family ashes, photographs stolen in East Bay storage unit burglary
San Francisco's 'Tamale Lady' dies
Shark attack at beach in SoCal leaves child hospitalized
Show More
After Facebook breach, what can you do to protect yourself?
Mistaken rideshare sucker-punch leaves East Bay man hospitalized
Free flu vaccine available at these Santa Clara County clinics
Elon Musk settles fraud charge with SEC
WATCH: Police chase cow on highway near Stockton
More News