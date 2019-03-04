air travel

Southwest selling $49 tickets from Oakland to Honolulu

Southwest Airlines is selling tickets for $49 from Oakland to Hawaii for flights that start on March 17.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- If you're planning a trip to Hawaii you may be able to fly there for under $50. Southwest Airlines plans to begin service to Hawaii on March 17 with a flight from Oakland to Honolulu. Tickets are on sale from $49.

RELATED: Southwest gets FAA OK for flights to Hawaii from California

The airline begins flights to Maui on April 7. Eventually, it plans to serve four airports in Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.
Interisland service will begin April 28 between Honolulu and Kahului (Maui), and May 12 between Honolulu and Kona, now available for purchase through March 5 for as low as $29 one-way.

RELATED: Southwest Airlines testing flight from Oakland to Hawaii

Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

