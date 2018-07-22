SPACEX

SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket

Space-X launched a new era for its company. Their Block 5 version of the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off into space without a hitch.

FLORIDA (KGO) --
SpaceX launched a new era for its company. Their Block 5 version of the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off into space without a hitch Saturday night.

It can be re-used up to 10 times. That means it's much more economical, as the company tries to cut costs for missions.

The rocket made a successful separation and landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

It's carrying a communications satellite that will provide data services in North and South America.
