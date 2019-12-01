Storm causes cancellations, delays at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Check you're flight if you're traveling from SFO or dropping off some loved ones at the end of this holiday weekend.
The weather is causing some flight delays.
The airport got a healthy dosage of rain on Saturday.
The airport says at least 78 flights were canceled. Another 560 were delayed.
The airport was still experiencing several delays and cancellations overnight from the weather.
