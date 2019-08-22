7 On Your Side

Survey: Summer activities too unaffordable

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Summer is quickly coming to an end. And chances are you're still hoping to squeeze in more fun.

But if you thought having fun this summer was expensive, you're not alone.

Ditching the fun.

Are you skipping summer activities because they're simply too expensive?

You're not alone.

According to a new Bankrate.com survey... cost is keeping people from enjoying some local attractions and recreational activities.

Sixty-eight percent of people surveyed said they had skipped recreational activities in the past year because they were not affordable.

And 43-percent say they simply don't have any left-over cash after paying their everyday bills.

The number one activity people skipped was a vacation.

As well as dining out with family and friends... going to concerts... and taking a trip to the amusement park... zoo or aquarium.

Those surveyed also admitted to giving up going to sporting events and even the movie theater.

Not surprisingly... families with young children are most likely to miss out on recreational activities due to cost.

Millennials cited student debt for keeping them at home and away from recreational activities.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscozooconcertsummertravelmoneyamusement park7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Toyota recalls RAV4s over backup camera issue, YouTube shuts down in-app messaging, and an unprotected server exposed MoviePass user data
French iPhone won't get you anything in America
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Facebook adding controls for data accessed by third parties, wireless carriers found to throttle video streams, and more
QUICK TIP: Is cheap car insurance worth it?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot says Bay Area plane crash into ocean wasn't stunt
Trump revives suggestion he'd end birthright citizenship
D23 2019 Expo: What to know about ultimate Disney fan event
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
2nd East Bay hair salon is target of purse theft
Small plane crashes after taking off from Livermore airport
Jet catches fire in Oroville, 10 aboard unhurt
Show More
White nationalist group posts fliers at SJSU
Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
Vanna White wants to visit Ayesha Curry's restaurant while filming in San Francisco
Authorities search for woman reported missing in Discovery Bay
More TOP STORIES News