LAKE TAHOE

Lake Tahoe's new underwater trail opens in October

This undated image shows two divers exploring new underwater trail in Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay. (Mylana Haydu, Indiana State University, Center for Underwater Science)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Just when we thought Lake Tahoe couldn't get more spectacular, there's a new way to explore the majestic site.

For the first time ever, divers will be able to explore an underwater trail in Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay.

The trail will lead divers to a boat graveyard from the 1920s and 1930s.

"This collection is the largest, most diverse group of sunken small watercraft of their kind, in their original location, known to exist in the nation. The cold water of Lake Tahoe has preserved many of these ships," said California State Parks in a statement to ABC7 News.

Currently, divers can visit the Barge Dive Site that was established in 1998. The locations and information about the other three dive sites highlighted in this underwater trail have never been released until now.

"Underwater interpretive panels have been placed at four dive sites in Emerald Bay. Waterproof information cards created for divers, with specific GPS locations, will be available at the park's visitor centers, local dive shops and online," said California State Parks.

The "Emerald Bay Maritime Heritage Trail" will open to the public on October 1.


You don't have to wait until next month to see it. California State Parks will be hosting a live stream preview on September 28 on its Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travellake tahoenaturesocietywaterbeautyparkLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAKE TAHOE
VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car
Unusual blast of snow hits Lake Tahoe in May
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
More lake tahoe
TRAVEL
World's biggest airplane takes off from Oakland
New 3-D scanner tested at Oakland International Airport security checkpoints
United offering free trip to Tahiti for winner of workaholic contest
Aloha Friday September Sweepstakes
More Travel
Top Stories
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
Mother, infant killed when tree falls on their home as Florence makes landfall
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
WATCH: Water rescues underway in New Bern as Florence lashes NC
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Show More
Zoo celebrates birth of its first baby red panda
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average highs through weekend
Controversial 19th century statue removed from SF's Civic Center
More News