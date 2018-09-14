SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --Just when we thought Lake Tahoe couldn't get more spectacular, there's a new way to explore the majestic site.
For the first time ever, divers will be able to explore an underwater trail in Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay.
The trail will lead divers to a boat graveyard from the 1920s and 1930s.
"This collection is the largest, most diverse group of sunken small watercraft of their kind, in their original location, known to exist in the nation. The cold water of Lake Tahoe has preserved many of these ships," said California State Parks in a statement to ABC7 News.
Currently, divers can visit the Barge Dive Site that was established in 1998. The locations and information about the other three dive sites highlighted in this underwater trail have never been released until now.
"Underwater interpretive panels have been placed at four dive sites in Emerald Bay. Waterproof information cards created for divers, with specific GPS locations, will be available at the park's visitor centers, local dive shops and online," said California State Parks.
The "Emerald Bay Maritime Heritage Trail" will open to the public on October 1.
Join us Friday, September 28 for a live stream preview of the latest trail to explore in Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay! This underwater trail opens to the public on Monday, October 1.— CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) September 13, 2018
Stay tuned on social media and find out more at https://t.co/ctUZcuveit pic.twitter.com/YaO5XHlK0X
You don't have to wait until next month to see it. California State Parks will be hosting a live stream preview on September 28 on its Facebook page.