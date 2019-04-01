AeroData flight delays: Delta, Southwest and others apologize after technical issue with contractor program

We have received word that the problem has now been resolved. While we always aim for smoother sailing, we appreciate you hanging in there with us. -Nidhi — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

AeroData is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers. We appreciate your patience during the wait. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) April 1, 2019

#Traveler Alert✈️: Several U.S. #airlines are experiencing computer issues this morning. Please contact your airline directly for flight information and updates. The #FAA does not cancel flights. #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/5x4U3f6ogu — The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019

I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC — Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019

It's affecting our flights system wide, and we're working to see if it's affecting any other carriers this morning as well. In the meantime, once more information has been made available our Agents at the airport will be happy to disseminate it to y'all. -Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

It appears that we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork, Katie. We know this is frustrating, and we will get you in the air as quickly as possible. ^CM — United Airlines (@united) April 1, 2019

Multiple airlines, including Delta, Southwest and United, experienced computer outages on Monday morning, according to the airlines' Twitter accounts.According to the airlines, the problem has been resolved and flights are beginning again.The outage was due to a technical issue with a program called AeroData, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The third-party contractor measures weight and balance to determine whether flights can take off, according to ABC News.The FAA wrote that JetBlue and Alaska were also among the airlines affected. It's unknown how many flights were impacted.On Twitter, the FAA reminded passengers to contact their airlines with any issues.The airlines were replying to people flying out of multiple airports who said their flights had been affected asking for patience.Southwest sent ABC the following statement: