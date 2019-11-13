u.s. & world

26M passengers expected for 'record breaking' Thanksgiving holiday travel: TSA

Record throngs of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break and airlines are adding hundreds of flights a day in response.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, a 4% increase over last year.

The busiest days figure to be the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day. The lightest day? That's expected to be the holiday itself.

TSA says it will offer overtime to screeners to keep checkpoints adequately staffed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsthanksgivingtsau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
CMA Awards to reach beyond boundaries of country music
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Marin Co. woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
CPUC to vote on whether to investigate PG&E for outages
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Show More
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
VP Mike Pence visits Bay Area to tour NASA's research center
WATCH IN 60: Dreamforce traffic, Kaepernick to work out for NFL
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
More TOP STORIES News