Before she turns six months old, one infant is about to accomplish an incredible feat: visiting all 50 states.Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter, who they say could soon become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club The Australian-Canadian family expects to finish their trek to all 50 states when they enter Vermont on October 18. They began their trip in June and have snapped a photo of Harper, now 5 months old, at the border whenever they enter a new state. They've chronicled their adventures on Harper's Instagram account , which has garnered more than 14,000 followers."The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," Harper's mom Cindy Lim told ABC News . "It means so many places around the U.S.A. are going to be unforgettable to us in the years to come."