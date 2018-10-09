TRAVEL

Meet the 5-month-old who's about to visit every state in the US

EMBED </>More Videos

Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter, who they say could soon become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club. (Cindy Lim)

Before she turns six months old, one infant is about to accomplish an incredible feat: visiting all 50 states.

Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter, who they say could soon become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club.

The Australian-Canadian family expects to finish their trek to all 50 states when they enter Vermont on October 18. They began their trip in June and have snapped a photo of Harper, now 5 months old, at the border whenever they enter a new state. They've chronicled their adventures on Harper's Instagram account, which has garnered more than 14,000 followers.



"The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," Harper's mom Cindy Lim told ABC News. "It means so many places around the U.S.A. are going to be unforgettable to us in the years to come."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelfamilyparentingfeel goodfun stuffbabyu.s. & world
TRAVEL
Earthquake alert to be tested on BART trains
BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital Pavilion
Aloha Friday: Discover the Ancient Art of Fish Farming
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
More Travel
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, to close
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Show More
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
More News