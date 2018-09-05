TRAVEL

United offering free trip to Tahiti for winner of workaholic contest

Could you use a break, some time off from work to recharge? United Airlines is offering to give you a free trip to Tahiti if you can prove you're a terrible workaholic. (Shutterstock)

Could you use a break, some time off from work to recharge? United Airlines is offering to give you a free trip to Tahiti if you can prove you're a terrible workaholic.

You can also nominate someone. All you have to do is explain in 300 words or less why you or a friend should win.

Starting October 30, United will offer new nonstop service between San Francisco and Tahiti to celebrate, the airline wants to send America's hardest working person and one guest on vacation to Tahiti.

United says each year, more than 700 million vacation days go unused in the U.S. That's why they want to give the hardest working person the ultimate United Vacation in Tahiti.
If you would like to enter the contest, visit this page.
