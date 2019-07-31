Passenger films Southwest Airlines flight attendant inside overhead bin

Passengers flying on Southwest Airlines were surprised by what they found in the overhead bin.
A passenger boarding her flight from Nashville to Atlanta captured the moment she saw a flight attendant lying in the overhead compartment.
Veronica Lloyd says the attendant was talking with passengers from the compartment.
She says the woman eventually climbed down and got back to work.
Officials with Southwest issued the following statement:
"Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."
