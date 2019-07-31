Travel

Passenger films Southwest Airlines flight attendant inside overhead bin

Passengers flying on Southwest Airlines were surprised by what they found in the overhead bin.

A passenger boarding her flight from Nashville to Atlanta captured the moment she saw a flight attendant lying in the overhead compartment.

Veronica Lloyd says the attendant was talking with passengers from the compartment.

She says the woman eventually climbed down and got back to work.

Officials with Southwest issued the following statement:

"Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelu.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesflight attendant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews contain fire at United maintenance facility at SFO
Gilroy Garlic Festival killer's motive still a mystery
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near Fairfield dumpster
Father of Bay Area teen charged in officer's death arrives in Rome
AccuWeather Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue
Videos released of suspect in Bodega Bay LSD-fueled rampage, police shooting
Morning Update: Gilroy shooting, father of murder suspect in Italy, new Juul health concerns
Show More
Stories of heroism and survival as Gilroy stands strong together
Reports: Giants talking to teams about Madison Bumgarner
What to know ahead of tonight's Democratic debate
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Violent SF Chinatown assault suspects seen in new photos, video
More TOP STORIES News