SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

WATCH LIVE: Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony held in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held for the new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will join state and regional leaders at the ceremony.

OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
Get your first look inside San Francisco's multi-billion dollar transit hub that's expected to open on August 12 -- we went "over it" with DRONEVIEW7 to get a look at the nearly completed projected.



On Saturday, a neighborhood block party will officially open to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting on Sunday, the transit center will be the hub for bus service serving AC Transit, Amtrak, Greyhound, and Westcat.

Muni buses have already been using the center.
