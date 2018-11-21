THANKSGIVING

When will the storm make Bay Area Thanksgiving travel the worst?

EMBED </>More Videos

Traffic is bad enough the day before Thanksgiving and now we have rain. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Traffic is bad enough the day before Thanksgiving and now we have rain. Even though the strongest part of the storm is behind us, traveling will not be easy Wednesday.

For the rest of the afternoon prepare for wet slick streets as a diet of steady light rain is on the menu. As we begin the evening commute colder air arrives and produces a transition to scattered showers and even a chance of thunderstorms.

RELATED: Wet Wednesday could mean tougher Thanksgiving travel

The stronger showers are capable of creating a brief heavy downpour and small hail.

Hydroplaning poses our biggest challenge along with a few areas of standing water.

AAA says the largest delays today will be nearly 4 times normal drive times.

Check traffic maps and drive times here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelthanksgivingu.s. & worldwildfireI-680I-580air travelBARTtrafficCHPrainstormholiday travelSan JoseSan MateoOaklandSan RafaelSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wet Wednesday could mean tougher holiday travel
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
THANKSGIVING
Bay Area attractions and events on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
More thanksgiving
TRAVEL
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Camp Fire smoke causing delays at SFO
Smoke in the air delays and cancels flights, postpones "Big Game"
More Travel
Top Stories
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Travel to Sierra not recommended as heavy snow falls in area
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
New bill would protect PG&E from wildfire liability
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered heavy showers hitting the Bay Area
Popular Thanksgiving dishes in every state
Firefighters free deer tangled in power line in Camp Fire aftermath
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
More News