When will the storm make Bay Area Thanksgiving travel the worst?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Traffic is bad enough the day before Thanksgiving and now we have rain. Even though the strongest part of the storm is behind us, traveling will not be easy Wednesday.
For the rest of the afternoon prepare for wet slick streets as a diet of steady light rain is on the menu. As we begin the evening commute colder air arrives and produces a transition to scattered showers and even a chance of thunderstorms.
The stronger showers are capable of creating a brief heavy downpour and small hail.
Hydroplaning poses our biggest challenge along with a few areas of standing water.
AAA says the largest delays today will be nearly 4 times normal drive times.
