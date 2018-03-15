7 ON YOUR SIDE

Why you might want to consider travel insurance

EMBED </>More Videos

In an uncertain world with natural disasters and even personal injuries, canceling a trip at the last minute could mean money out the window. Here's why you might want to consider travel insurance:

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you are planning a holiday getaway, you might want to consider travel insurance.

In an uncertain world, with natural disasters, terrorist attacks or even personal injuries, canceling a trip at the last minute could mean money out the window.

In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney explains why it may make sense to take out insurance.

Paulette Mann and her family love to travel, but one ski trip was canceled abruptly.

VIDEO: Ask Finney on fixing Social Security errors, travel insurance importance

Two weeks before departure, Paulette tore her knee and had to have surgery. "The first thing I thought was: 'Oh my God, I have travel insurance,'" she said.

Paulette had prepaid everything from airfare, hotel, ski lifts, rentals, and excursions, plus 10-percent of the trip's cost to her insurance company. "I think the insurance company probably paid back about 80 to 90 percent," she said.

Premium insurance policies like Paulette's are more expensive, but allowed her to cancel for any reason and gave her the most flexibility. "It's really important that consumers read the policy carefully, so they understand exactly what is and isn't covered," said Margot Gilman, Consumer Reports Business Editor.

Some polices offer a waiver for pre-existing medical conditions, provides healthcare coverage, or covers medical evacuations for more adventurous trips.

VIDEO: Expert talks to ABC7 about traveling in the spring

Do your research. Travel agents may have preferred relationships with only a couple of insurance providers.

Instead, use comparison websites like InsureMyTrip.com and SquareMouth.com. Each sells more than 100 policies from a variety of companies.

And stick to insurance that will cover potentially bigger losses. "It makes you feel like you're not at risk for losing a whole chunk of change. Absolutely gives you peace of mind," Paulette said.

You can go to comparison websites like Square Mouth, who can clearly explain coverage and determine exactly what you need.

RELATED: Family forced to tread water when making trip insurance claim

And do not forget, many credit card companies also offer travel insurance, so it is good to check with them, too.

Click here for more 7 On Your Side video and stories.

Written and produced by Justin Mendoza

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travel7 On Your Sideair travelinsuranceconsumer reportsconsumer concernsrefund
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family forced to tread water when making trip insurance claim
Ask Finney: Fixing Social Security errors, travel insurance importance
Expert talks to ABC7 about traveling in the spring
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
TRAVEL
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
More Travel
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News