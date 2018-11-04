BAY AREA LIFE

Karah Estate Vineyard: You'll want to visit this hidden gem in Sonoma County

EMBED </>More Videos

Delicious wines, breathtaking views, and more than 100 acres of lush vineyard are just a few of the many unforgettable offerings available at Karah Estate Vineyard in Sonoma County!

COTATI, Calif. (KGO) --
Delicious wines, breathtaking views and more than 100 acres of lush vineyard are just a few of the many unforgettable offerings available at Karah Estate Vineyard! Located in Sonoma County, this hidden gem features incredibly fertile soil perfect for producing some of the finest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in California.

The modern tasting room and shaded outdoor patio at Karah Estate Vineyards complement its deliciously rich wines with magnificent views of the countryside. The unbeatable ambiance, accommodating service, and top-notch wines, make this charming vineyard the best destination for your next big event!

Karah Estate Vineyard
1010 West Railroad Avenue
Cotati, CA 94931
707- 795-3030

For the latest segments of Bay Area LIFE, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbay area lifebay areahoteltraveleventswinewine industryCotati
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
You'll want to visit this hidden gem in Sonoma County
BAY AREA LIFE
A look Washington Hospital's high tech prenatal screening
Order up: 'Waitress' has arrived in SF!
Bay Area Spotlight: Seasonal Design
Bay Area LIFE: Papa Murphy's Halloween Jack-O-Lantern
More bay area life
TRAVEL
A look Washington Hospital's high tech prenatal screening
New airline launches service from San Jose to San Diego County
It's Time to Nab Some November Aloha!
CA judge rules against bullet train opponents
More Travel
Top Stories
Residents in Santa Clara Co. turn to early voting for midterms
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Man shot, killed by Danville police after pursuit identified
Athletics' Olson, Chapman are Gold Glove winners
7 hurt in 2 separate but related accidents on Hwy 4 in Discovery Bay
Election 2018: MC Hammer in Oakland, early voting in SF
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Death of 125-year-old tree mourned in Berkeley
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and calm night, mild Monday
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in SoCal
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Breaking down the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards
Trump takes aim at Stacey Abrams during Georgia campaign rally
More News