You'll want to visit this hidden gem in Sonoma County

Delicious wines, breathtaking views and more than 100 acres of lush vineyard are just a few of the many unforgettable offerings available at Karah Estate Vineyard! Located in Sonoma County, this hidden gem features incredibly fertile soil perfect for producing some of the finest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in California.The modern tasting room and shaded outdoor patio at Karah Estate Vineyards complement its deliciously rich wines with magnificent views of the countryside. The unbeatable ambiance, accommodating service, and top-notch wines, make this charming vineyard the best destination for your next big event!1010 West Railroad AvenueCotati, CA 94931707- 795-3030