Man suffers serious injuries after tree falls, traps him in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco firefighters rescued a man after a tree fell on him in San Francisco's McLaren Park, causing serious injuries Sunday. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco firefighters rescued a man after a tree fell on him in San Francisco's McLaren Park, causing serious injuries Sunday.



The man called 911 to report that he was trapped and hurt around 3 p.m.

Officers and rangers from various departments searched for the man and located him near the Green Water towers suffering from serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tree fallrescueSFFDparkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News