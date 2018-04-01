SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco firefighters rescued a man after a tree fell on him in San Francisco's McLaren Park, causing serious injuries Sunday.
Tree falls on man at MCLAREN PARK, he calls 911 from cell while under tree. Parks & Rec & someone from City Attorney's Office on scene pic.twitter.com/LWpRDOXTE0— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 2, 2018
The man called 911 to report that he was trapped and hurt around 3 p.m.
Officers and rangers from various departments searched for the man and located him near the Green Water towers suffering from serious injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
The adult male has been taken to the trauma center with NON-LIFE- THREATENING injuries. Thank you @SFPDIngleside officers who found the victim. @RecParkSF is on scene securing the location. At this time @RecParkSF is evaluating if the tree or branch is what fell. https://t.co/kgqK0u32IO— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 1, 2018