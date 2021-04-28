nfl draft

2021 NFL Draft on ABC7: San Francisco 49ers select QB Trey Lance with No. 3 overall pick

By Casey Pratt
49ers star linebacker joins 'With Authority' ahead of NFL Draft

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers selected QB Trey Lance from North Dakota State with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft will air on ABC7 for three days starting Thursday.

The Niners sent their No. 12 pick to Miami to move up to the 3 spot, but it cost them their 1st round picks in 2022, 2023, and a compensatory 2021 3rd round pick.

After holding the draft virtually in 2020, there will be an in-person presence this year. Many of the top prospects will be gather in Cleveland, Ohio, which is the location of the 2021 NFL Draft. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is full vaccinated and ready to hand out his traditional hugs as the players take the stage after learning their future.

RELATED: 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner joins 'With Authority' ahead of NFL Draft

Where can you watch?


The NFL Draft will begin Thursday April 29 at 5 p.m. PST with Round One. Rounds Two and Three will begin at 4 p.m. PST Friday. The final day of the wrap up on Saturday with Rounds 4-7 starting at 9 a.m. PST

NFL Draft Schedule on ABC7:


  • Round 1: Thursday at 5 p.m. and "Toyota After the Game" on ABC7 after the NFL Draft

  • Rounds 2 & 3: Friday at 4 p.m. and ABC7 News after the NFL Draft

  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 9 a.m.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers like five QBs as fit with No. 3 overall pick in 2021 NFL draft; will be Kyle Shanahan's call

Getting to know Trey Lance


Trey Lance, North Dakota State / Hometown: Marshall, MN
Top local prospects:


Alabama running back Najee Harris is a graduate of Antioch High School. He broke Derrick Henry's all-time rushing record at Alabama. He will be sponsoring NFL Draft viewing parties at Richmond Homeless Shelters. (GripCares.org) Before moving to Antioch, Harris' family stayed at a GRIP homeless shelter. Harris was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 24 pick overall in the NFL draft.
USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is a graduate of Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland. With the No. 14 pick the New York Jets selected Vera-Tucker in the NFL draft. He won the Morris Trophy in 2020, which is awarded to the top offensive and defensive lineman of the Pac-12.
RELATED: 49ers head coach shuts down roster question: 'Can't guarantee anybody in the world will be alive'

Players expected to attend the draft in person:


QB Mac Jones, Alabama
QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
QB Zach Wilson, BYU
WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
IDL Christian Barmore, Alabama
EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

