Bryan, Texas shooting: Trooper shot pursuing suspect after 1 killed and 4 wounded in workplace shooting

By Marla Carter
1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Texas workplace shooting

BRYAN, Texas -- The suspect of a deadly shooting at a central Texas custom cabinet manufacturer is in custody, but not after the person also wounded a state trooper in pursuit.

Police said five people were shot, one of them fatally, at an industrial complex in the town of Bryan, which is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

According to Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department, the suspect was already gone when officers responded to calls of the shooting at the complex at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Buske said one person died at the scene and four others found wounded at the business were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another person, who was not shot, was also sent to the hospital for an asthma attack.

HEAR THE AUDIO: Chaos heard on police dispatch audio during Bryan shooting
LISTEN NOW: In audio from Broadcastify, you can hear first responders and officers rushing to attend to victims. Several victims were found shot.



It was later in the afternoon that authorities confirmed the suspected shooter was in custody. Don Sowell, the sheriff in neighboring Grimes County, told ABC News of the arrest.

The Texas Department of Public Safety then confirmed one of its troopers was shot while pursuing the suspect. He was listed in serious but stable condition, according to a DPS tweet.



Buske didn't offer what the shooting's motive could have been, but his department believes the suspect was an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets where the shots rang out.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, are investigating.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised the immediate action of state law enforcement in capturing the suspect while offering prayers to the victims.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect," Abbott said in a statement. "The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect."

Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
