Troopers praise 4-year-old twins who rescued selves from deadly crash

CLINTON, Wash. -- Four-year-old twin girls climbed through a broken window to save themselves after the car in which they were riding plunged into a 100-foot ravine, according to police. Their father died in the crash.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, 47-year-old Cory Simmons was driving home in Washington when his car careened down a 100-foot embankment into a ravine. Simmons died, and his 4-year-old twins, Rosaline and Aurora, were in their car seats in the backseat of the car.

"They are traumatized," Simmons' Aunt Rose Simmons-McGahuey told KOMO-TV.

The girls were able to climb out of a broken window and up the steep embankment, where a good Samaritan stopped to help them.

"I think they kept (saying), 'we got to do this, we got to go home, get mommy,'" Simmons-McGahuey said.

She said the girls knew their father had died, but the family wants to work to ensure his memory is never forgotten.

They described Simmons as "the family butterfly" because he touched everyone. He was also a "jack of all trades," a builder, a painter, a concrete worker. He was a man who worked hard to care for his beloved family. He also had a 9-year-old named Hunter.

Washington State Police are investigating the deadly crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtoncar crashfatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
AccuWeather forecast: Next chance of showers arrives today
WATCH IN 60: SF flooding cleanup, Blue Bottle tests cup ban, Master LEGO Builder wanted
Armed man arrested after standoff in SF's Inner Sunset District
VIDEO: Major hail storm pushes trash can down street
NZ police open criminal investigation after volcano eruption
Blue Bottle Coffee to become zero waste company
Show More
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
ICE defends creation of fake university to fight visa fraud
Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers
Sideshows impact sleep and safety in San Jose neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News