Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes on highway in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck full of Axe spray explodes in fiery wreck

BELTON, Texas --
A section of Interstate 35 in Texas was reduced to the consistency of gravel after a truck carrying Axe body spray exploded due to a fire igniting the highly flammable aerosol cans.

An 18-wheeler was driving on I-35 through Belton, Texas, about 60 miles north of Austin, around 4 a.m. Friday when the driver saw a fire in his rearview mirror, according to KXXV-TV. The driver pulled over to the shoulder and detached the trailer from the truck.

The trailer exploded when the fire reached the trailer and its containers of aerosol deodorant, KWTX-TV reports. Spray cans were launched in both directions of I-35 like a bizarre fireworks display.

Despite the large explosion that snarled traffic on the interstate for about eight hours as the strongly-scented wreckage was cleared, no one was hurt.

Jodi Wheatley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said three lanes and both shoulders on the section of I-35 will need to be removed and replaced because of the intensity of the fire.

There's no word from investigators yet on how the fire started.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newstruck firetruck crashu.s. & worldTexas
Top Stories
Palo Alto man returns to U.S. after being imprisoned in Nepal
Woman killed after jumping out of ambulance in Pleasanton, witnesses say
Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to AT&T Park
Apple store in Burlingame robbed
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread for Labor Day
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
Show More
Moving tribute held for Bay Area music teacher killed during fishing trip
10 wounded in shooting at San Bernardino apartment complex
BART station agent punched in face at Oakland's MacArthur station
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Milpitas
More News