Truck falls through upper level of parking garage in New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey -- A truck has fallen through the upper level of a parking garage in North Bergen, New Jersey.

It happened before noon Wednesday at the facility in the 8100 block of Tonnelle Avenue.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a large hole in the upper level of the structure.

The front end of the truck was seen in the hole.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries or what may have caused the parking surface to give way.
