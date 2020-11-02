Society

VIDEO: Caravan of Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally

By Andrew Morris
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tensions boiled over in Marin City on Sunday, with video showing a fleet of pro-Trump supporters loudly parading past a group of residents, who were holding a small rally for Joe Biden.

The Marin City crowd had gathered in the Gateway Shopping Center around 11 a.m., when a Facebook Live shows the caravan of flag-flying Trump supporters rolling in. What followed were reports of verbal arguments, fights, paintball shots being fired, and eggs thrown back at the trucks, according to our Marin-Independent Journal media partners. Other Marin City residents described racial epithets being yelled by those in the caravan of Trump supporters.

RELATED: Tensions rise after free speech rally turns violent in San Francisco

Marin City's clash of political preference followed just days after a viral confrontation on a Texas highway, when a separate flag-flying convoy of Trump supporters was seen on video surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus on the highway.

Police have not issued any arrests from the Marin City incident.
