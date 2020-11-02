VIDEO: Caravan of Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tensions boiled over in Marin City on Sunday, with video showing a fleet of pro-Trump supporters loudly parading past a group of residents, who were holding a small rally for Joe Biden.
The Marin City crowd had gathered in the Gateway Shopping Center around 11 a.m., when a Facebook Live shows the caravan of flag-flying Trump supporters rolling in. What followed were reports of verbal arguments, fights, paintball shots being fired, and eggs thrown back at the trucks, according to our Marin-Independent Journal media partners. Other Marin City residents described racial epithets being yelled by those in the caravan of Trump supporters.
Marin City's clash of political preference followed just days after a viral confrontation on a Texas highway, when a separate flag-flying convoy of Trump supporters was seen on video surrounding a Joe Biden campaign bus on the highway.
Police have not issued any arrests from the Marin City incident.
