Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom says new rules for California churches to reopen in the works

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a few days off from briefing the press, Gov. Gavin Newsom returned to the podium Friday for an update on the coronavirus in California at noon.

RELATED: Pro sports, hair salons, churches may reopen in next few weeks, Newsom says

Speaking at a veterans home in Yountville (Napa County), Newsom said guidelines were on the way for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume modified in-person services. He said those guidelines would be released by Monday, if not earlier.

His comments come just hours after President Donald Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen immediately. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will "override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

Earlier this week, the governor announced professional sports, hair salons may also be able to resume as early as the first week of June.

WATCH COVID-19 UPDATES: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials

"If we hold the rate of transmissions... we'll be making announcements statewide, not just with the regional variances, that would allow for retail not just to be pick-up, but in-store retail to be loosened up," he said.

On Friday Newsom added casinos and card rooms would also be able to reopen in June if current trends hold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
