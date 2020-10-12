President Donald Trump

President Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' physician says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's physician says the president tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement Monday on the president's health via Twitter.


"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card," the release read.

The president's physician Dr. Sean Conley said "it is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President's current negative status."

"Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication," Conley said in the statement. "This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precuations, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others."


However, it is unclear on exactly which "consecutive days" Trump tested negative.
On Sunday, Trump declared he was healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

Trump, who was poised Monday to host his first rally after his COVID-19 diagnosis, declared he was now "immune" from the virus, a claim that was impossible to prove and comes amid a series of outstanding questions about the president's health.

"I'm immune," Trump said in an interview on Fox News. "The president is in very good shape to fight the battles."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusthe white house2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's notable opinions, votes
Dr. Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
Dems, GOP give White House stimulus package offer bad reviews
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Stanford professor learns he won Nobel prize in late-night door knock
Gusty winds, heat wave to increase fire danger in Bay Area
Alcatraz Island ceremony held over radio on Indigenous Peoples' Day
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Show More
8 hurt in collision outside SJ mall, police say
Hall of Fame 2nd baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77
Bay Area drag personalities encourage LGBTQ community to vote
Solano Co. bakery creates Star Wars characters made of bread
Blue skies: Bay Area air quality improving after recent wildfires
More TOP STORIES News