Trump knew about Trump Tower meeting with Russians before it happened: Cohen

JAMES HILL
Michael Cohen, formerly the president's personal lawyer, has claimed that then-candidate Donald Trump knew about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton before it happened, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, declined to comment to ABC News other than to say information reported earlier by CNN wasn't from him.

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, Cohen criticized people working for Trump's campaign who attended that meeting.

"I believe it was a mistake by those from the Trump campaign who did participate," he told ABC News. "It was simply an example of poor judgment."

Cohen at that time declined to answer whether Trump knew about the meeting beforehand, adding: "I can't comment under advice of my counsel due to the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York."
