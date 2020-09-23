2020 presidential election

Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power after 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the upcoming presidential election to Joe Biden.

During a White House news conference, Trump was asked by a reporter: "Win, lose, or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the election? There has been rioting in Louisville, there has been rioting in many cities across this country, red and your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election?"

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens. You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster," Trump said before the reporter asking the question interjected: "I understand that. People are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there's a peaceful transferral of power?"

He went on to stoke baseless fears of widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

"Get rid of the ballots and...we'll have a very peaceful -- there won't be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. You know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know better than anybody else," Trump answered before calling on another reporter to ask a different question.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housegovernment2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cindy McCain speaks out after endorsing Biden
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president
Bay Area sports arenas convert into voting centers
California Prop. 16 explained - what you need to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triple-digit heat wave heading to Bay Area
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Oakland prepared for potential Breonna Taylor protests, mayor says
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Breonna Taylor case: What is wanton endangerment?
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Show More
Berkeley bans junk food at grocery store checkout aisles
GOP Senate report on Biden son alleges conflict of interest
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?
More TOP STORIES News